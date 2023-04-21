Russia not seeing Moldova’s readiness for constructive dialogue — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia stands for mutually beneficial and good neighborly relations with Moldova but Chisinau does not seem to be ready for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.

"We are still ready for mutually beneficial, good neighborly and constructive relations with Moldova as soon as Chisinau is ready for this. Now, regrettably, we don’t see any signs that Moldova is ready to develop relations with Russia," he said in an interview with the RT television channel.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, Moldova’s current authorities are pursuing an "unfriendly" policy against Russia. "Chisinau has cut all communications channels and continues to support the West’s hostile policy. At the same time, Moldova’s authorities groundlessly accuse us of meddling in their domestic affairs," he said.

Moscow, in his words, condemns Chisinau’s actions aimed at banning the Russian-language mass media and persecuting politicians and activists calling for improving relations with Russia. "We also see that Chisinau’s policy is not supported by public opinion in the country. Their promises are a far cry from their actual deeds," Galuzin added.