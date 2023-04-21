Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian howitzers in Kherson area

GENICHESK, April 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian howitzers on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson area, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"At night, artillery fire near Belozyorka destroyed a 122mm D-30 howitzer with its artillery team, with three Ukrainian soldiers killed and three others wounded in the strike. Yesterday, artillery fire in the area of Kizomys destroyed a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer with ammunition. Five Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another two were wounded in the strike," the spokesman said.

Overnight to April 21, the Ukrainian military fired 40 artillery shells against four communities on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the spokesman said.