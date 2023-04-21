No country entitled to interfere in bilateral relations between Russia, China — diplomat

BEIJING, April 21. /TASS/. No country anywhere can claim the right to interfere in the bilateral relationship between Moscow and Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"China and Russia have always adhered to the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties; we have developed a new type of relationship between major powers based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Chinese diplomat said in response to a TASS correspondent’s question.

"No country [anywhere] has the right to interfere [in China-Russia relations]," he continued.

According to Wang, China has always maintained a fair, objective stance on Ukraine and advocated for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"This stands in stark contrast to the practice of a number of countries, which resort to double standards and continue fueling the fire," he said commenting on the recent statements made by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"We call on the United States to take a responsible stance, refrain from taking steps that could escalate tensions, and work with the international community to find a political solution to the crisis," Wang said.

Speaking at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington on Thursday, Treasury chief Yellen said that, "China’s ‘no limits’ partnership and support for Russia is a worrisome indication that it is not serious about ending" the conflict in Ukraine.