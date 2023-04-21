Ukrainians used chemical weapons near Zaporozhye, injuring Russian soldier — politician

MELITOPOL, April 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen used chemical weapons from a drone in the Zaporozhye area, injuring a Russian soldier, Vladimir Rogov, who heads the We Stand With Russia movement, said on Friday.

"Ukrainian troops <...> made an attempt to use chemical warfare against our fighters in the Zaporozhye area. Nazi Ukrainians attempted to spray an identified chemical from drones. Our fighters responded promptly, and no one sustained major wounds, with a soldier getting chemical burns," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Chemical protection kits will be delivered to the engagement zone in case chemical weapons are used again, the politician said.

Ukrainians troops have repeatedly used chemical weapons this year. In early March, the Ukrainian military used chemical warfare in the Artyomovsk and Donetsk areas, and near Artyomovsk and Soledar in February.

Yan Gagin, a military expert and advisor to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS that Ukrainian units themselves made no secret that they had banned weapons on them, as they had been sporadically posting videos showing foreign-made gas grenades and drones designed for dropping them.