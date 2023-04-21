Russian forces disrupt Ukrainian rotation attempts near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West disrupted six attempts at rotation by Ukrainian units in the Kupyansk area and eliminated two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs, Battlegroup Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS on Friday.

"Over the past day, soldiers from the Battlegroup West uncovered and wiped out two subversive enemy groups from the 104th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade," the officer reported. "Also, six Ukrainian attempts at rotation at the forefront positions near Kislovka, Novosyolovskoye and Dvurechnoye were disrupted," he added.

Also, according to Yakimkin, the 2S3 Akatsiya howitzer crew led by Sergeant Yury Vlasov destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Dvurechnoye.