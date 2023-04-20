Krasnoyarsk Region’s governor says he accepts Putin’s offer to work at federal level

KRASNOYARSK, April 20. /TASS/. Governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region Alexander Uss has accepted President Vladimir Putin’s offer to deal with the region’s social and economic development at the federal level.

"I met with the country’s President Vladimir Putin the other day and got an offer to move on to the federal level to continue dealing with issues related to the social and economic development of our region," Uss wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"I am sure that Krasnoyarsk will remain one of Russia’s core regions," Uss added.

The gubernatorial press office declined to provide a comment. "What the governor wrote is enough for the time being, and no more details are available," the governor’s spokesman Sergey Zyblev said.