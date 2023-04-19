Any weapons supplies to Ukraine to be considered as anti-Russian move — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Moscow considers any supplies of weapons to Ukraine as an openly hostile anti-Russian move, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol‘s statements on possible deliveries of South Korean weapons to Ukraine.

"Russia is conductive defensive military operations against the collective West, which has chosen the puppet regime in Kiev as an instrument of its hybrid proxy war against us. In this situation, we will consider any supplies of weapons to Ukraine, wherever they might come from, as an openly hostile anti-Russian move," she stressed.

"Such steps will negatively impact bilateral relations with those states that take them and will be taken into account when elaborating Russia’s positions on issues concerning core security interests of the relevant countries. As for South Korea, it might be about the approaches to the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," she said.

She recalled that Russian forces deliver high-precision strikes solely at military targets, not at civil infrastructure facilities. "As for concerns about victims among civilians, regrettably, this is a reality Donbass residents were faced with back in 2014 as a result of the aggression by the junta which seized power in Kiev. It was one of the key causes of the current crisis. We have seen no compassion for these numerous victims from the collective West, including Seoul," Zakharova stressed.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, the South Korean president said that South Korea could begin weapons supplies to Ukraine in case of serious threats to civilians in that country.