Lavrov discusses trade, investment cooperation with Bolivian counterpart

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Mayta discussed expansion of bilateral cooperation, including partnership in trade, economic and investment areas, in Caracas on Tuesday.

"The sides confirmed the focus on comprehensive strengthening of diversified ties between Russia and Bolivia. Special attention was given to key aspects of expansion of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in international affairs. The issues of cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields were discussed," according to a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday.

The parties also noted the commitment to "protecting the core role of the UN and the principles of international law," the ministry said, adding that "the issues of relevant development of integration processes in the Latin America and Caribbean region were mentioned.".