Lavrov’s visit to Venezuela to benefit bilateral relations, says Venezuelan leader

CARACAS, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit strengthens relations and cooperation between Moscow and Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with whom we held a nice meeting that will benefit bilateral relations and joint cooperation in various spheres of our nations’ development, kindly visited our country," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

During his trip to Caracas, Russia’s top diplomat met with his Venezuelan counterpart Ivan Gil and Executive Vice President of the republic Delcy Rodriguez.