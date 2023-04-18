Date of Putin’s televised call-in show is yet to be determined — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s televised call-in show hasn’t been determined yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"There’s no exact date yet," the spokesman said, when asked if he could confirm that the event was scheduled for June.

The Telegram channel Baza earlier reported, citing a source, that the president’s televised question-and-answer event could take place on June 8.

Peskov told reporters last week that he hoped the event would take place this year, but he said the exact date was yet to be determined. The spokesman declined to comment on reports that Gostiny Dvor, a place in central Moscow that sometimes serves a venue for the show, started to reschedule some of its events in early June and whether it could be associated with the plans for the question-and-answer session.

The call-in show is a regular format of the president’s communication with Russians, when he spends a few hours to field questions from people during a live broadcast. The format was first used in 2001 and the event has been held annually since then, except for 2004, 2012 and 2022.