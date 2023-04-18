US ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier summoned the envoy "over interference in Russia’s domestic affairs and activities inconsistent with diplomatic status."

The ambassador entered the Foreign Ministry building without making any comments to the press.

Earlier, British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert also visited the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the three envoy’s statements about the verdict in columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza’s (designated as a foreign agent) case as direct meddling in Russia’s internal affairs. The Russian diplomat warned London against politicizing international human rights issues. Zakharova also branded the US and Canadian envoys’ calls for releasing Kara-Murza as "the height of cynicism," pointing to gross human rights violations and the persecution of dissenters in their countries.