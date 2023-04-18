Kremlin unaware of Macron’s initiative to arrange Russia-Ukraine talks jointly with China

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not aware of French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to arrange negotiations between Russia and Ukraine jointly with China, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Macron had tasked his adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are unaware if there is a certain French initiative, nor have we received any [proposals] from the French side," Peskov said.

"Indeed, there were some reports saying that the French side had voiced some aspects during a visit to China, but those aspects haven’t surfaced anywhere yet," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Le Monde said earlier that Macron’s visit to China had not led to any change in Beijing’s position on either the Ukrainian crisis or Russia. While on a state visit to China, Macron told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he expected Beijing to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict.