MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Soldiers from Russia’s Battlegroup West uncovered and eliminated three groups of Ukrainian saboteurs near Kupyansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said on Friday.

"Over the past day, Battlegroup West soldiers uncovered and destroyed three groups of enemy saboteurs from the 14th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade; also, the group’s artillery disrupted three rotations of Ukrainian units on the front lines near the localities of Berestovoya, Stelmakhovka and Mankovka," he reported.

According to Zybinsky, crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on the enemy near the localities of Novosyolovskoye, Artyomovka and Stelmakhovka by thermobaric shells. "Ukrainian units sustained manpower and equipment losses," he added.

The Msta-S howitzer crew led by Sergeant Vasily Kolchikov wiped out a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and a US-made Paladin artillery system near Petropavlovka and Peschanoye, using Krasnopol precision-guided ammunition, Zybinsky said.

The team of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system commanded by Captain Andrey Yendrikhovsky destroyed a Valkyrie drone near Naugolnoye, he concluded.