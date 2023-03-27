Russian security chief calls US world’s biggest dictator

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Washington actually violates the sovereignty of other countries while claiming to support free speech and is the world's biggest dictator, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"While disingenuously talking about freedom of choice, the United States, which has proclaimed itself the world's biggest dictator, will in fact simply abuse the countries whose sovereignty and democracy it violated," he said, commenting on the upcoming Summit for Democracy.

Patrushev emphasized that this event, which was organized by the White House, "certainly takes place within the framework of the US presidential race that has already begun." He believes the summit will be "another meeting in favor of the world order, where Washington wants to play a central role indefinitely, and any dissidents can be expected to be labeled as ‘non-democratic states’."

"Once again, the US will proclaim itself the defender of international law and declare that the rest of the world must follow its rules. The geopolitical opponents will be deliberately falsely accused of war crimes and corruption, but as usual they will turn a blind eye to real acts of genocide and financial fraud committed with the approval of the White House," Patrushev added.

He also believes that promises will be made to feed the hungry and release those wrongly imprisoned. "However, they will remain silent about the fact that about one-fifth of all prisoners in the world are held in US prisons, including those sentenced to multiple life terms. They will zealously support the rights of sexual minorities and impose a ‘green agenda’ on the entire globe, exacerbating the energy crisis in satellite countries," Patrushev warned.