Report on US biolabs probe to be published after Russian parliament’s approval

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The final report by the parliamentary commission investigating US biological laboratories in Ukraine will be published after its approval by both houses of Russia’s parliament, the commission’s co-chair, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, said on Wednesday. The report will be considered on April 12.

"The report was unanimously approved by the commission today. In accordance with the federal law on parliamentary investigation this report that we are sending right away to both houses of the Federal Assembly is subject to their further consideration. It will be published only after it is approved by both houses. The results of our work will be considered by the Federation Council and the State Duma simultaneously on April 12," Kosachev said following the commission's meeting.

The commission expects that this time the United States will be unable to evade answers to the questions formulated in the final report, he said.

"Moscow has always been interested in hearing US answers. We have formulated the relevant questions in our final report once again, and we expect that this time the Americans, in contrast to the position stated by the head of the delegation at the 9th Review Conference (by signatories to the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons - TASS), will have no chance to evade answers to the specific questions that are contained in our final report," Kosachev stressed.

The 9th Review Conference of the States Parties to the BTWC was held in Geneva from November 28 to December 16, 2022.