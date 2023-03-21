US tries to subjugate OPCW Technical Secretariat — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are pursuing a policy of subjugating the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The same applies to other international secretariats, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW, ambassador to The Netherlands Alexander Shulgin, said in an online briefing on Tuesday.

"The problem of the OPCW's Technical Secretariat complicates the situation. It is an administrative body. Regrettably, the Americans and their minions are pursuing a policy of subjugating international secretariats. This also applies to other organizations. They place their people in key positions everywhere," Shulgin said.

He added that Washington was also determined to gain an upper hand in the OPCW’s legal activities.

"The US and their allies are trying to ensure that lawyers, whatever the situation, should do everything possible to blanch over the Americans," he added.