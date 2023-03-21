Russian troops wipe out Ukraine’s firing position in DPR with Krasnopol smart munition

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian troops uncovered a camouflaged firing position of a Ukrainian infantry combat vehicle in the Donetsk area and wiped it out using a Krasnopol smart munition, Southern Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said on Tuesday.

"A camouflaged firing position of an infantry fighting vehicle of Ukrainian nationalists was uncovered in the Donetsk area. It was destroyed by artillery of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps, using a Krasnopol smart munition," Bigma reported.

Also, a reconnaissance mission near Berdychi in the Donetsk area revealed a firing position of a Ukrainian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), he said.

"The crew of an Uragan MLRS from an artillery unit of the Southern Military District attacked the enemy’s firing position, destroying two BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and killing up to 10 personnel," Bigma said.