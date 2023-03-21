Russian embassy slams US Department of State’s human rights report as `absolutely biased’

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington rebuffed US accusations against Moscow in a comment on the US Department of State’s report on human rights practices in the world.

"We reject categorically the accusations against our country. We consider them far-fetched and out of touch with reality. We call on the US authorities to stop politicizing human rights issues and using them as a pretext to interfere in our internal affairs as well as in the work of Russian competent bodies," the embassy said.

The Russian diplomatic mission said it condemned "approaches according to which the `quality of democracy’ is assessed based on Western standards." "Russia has been consistently following the democratic path, taking into account its own historical experience and traditions," it assured.

"We are against the spread of gender-oriented approaches and LGBT rhetoric as well as drug-liberalism, the cult of consumerism and overindulgence to the detriment of family values. At the same time, we do not impose our views on others," the embassy emphasized.

What Russian diplomats said what was an "absolutely biased" report the US Department of State released on the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq was "cynical and hypocritical." "Those events are a vivid reminder of how the US authorities have shown a complete disregard for fundamental freedoms, the UN Charter and international law. Today, Washington officials allow themselves to criticize the human rights situation in other states. By the way, we did not find a section on the USA in the mentioned report," the embassy concluded.