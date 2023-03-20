Hundreds of Ukrainian nationalist formations' members detained in new Russian territories

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Police officers have detained hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist formations in Russia's new territories, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at the annual meeting of the ministry’s extended board on Monday.

"Personnel of temporary units in the new territories have detained hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist formations, and a number of sabotage attempts by them have been suppressed," he said.

Kolokoltsev added that almost 1,000 weapons, about 800,000 ammunition and explosive devices, armored vehicles and drones were seized. "More than 1.5 tons of drugs were withdrawn from the illegal turnover," the minister said.