Kremlin stresses importance of Russia-Africa conference for relations between countries

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The second international Russia-Africa parliamentary conference, which Russian President Vladimir Putin will address on Monday, is important for the development of Moscow's relations with countries of this continent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"After 3 p.m., the president will be at the Hall of Columns of the House of Unions on Bolshaya Dmitrovka, where he will address the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference. This is an extremely important international event in the context of developing and improving the whole range of relations between Russia and African countries and associations, as well as in the context of preparations for the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July. Intensive preparations are now underway," the Kremlin spokesman said.