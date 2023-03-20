Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s weapon emplacements in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian forces uncovered and destroyed two long-term weapon emplacements of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the team of a Shturm-S anti-tank missile system from an artillery unit of the Southern Military District uncovered and destroyed two enemy long-term weapon emplacements near the community of Kamenka," Russia’s Defense Ministry quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In the Donetsk area, an artillery regiment of the Southern Military District employed a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun to destroy a Ukrainian army’s weapon emplacement and a D-30 120mm howitzer in counter-battery fire near the settlement of Maksimilyanovka, the spokesman said.