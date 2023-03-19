Putin hails Russia-China ties as ‘cornerstone’ of global stability

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and China are an example of harmonious cooperation and serve to ensure global stability, President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

"In fact, today, the Russia-China relations serve as the cornerstone of regional and global stability, driving the economic growth and securing the positive agenda in international affairs. They provide an example of harmonious and constructive cooperation between major powers," Putin said in the article published ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.