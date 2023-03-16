South Ossetia must coordinate actions with Russia amid complex geopolitics — Gagloyev

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. South Ossetia must coordinate its security-related actions with Russia, considering the ongoing complex geopolitical processes, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"We see what complex geopolitical processes are happening today, so we must coordinate our actions within the common security contour like never before," Gagloyev said.

He noted that Ossetian warriors fight for the common history and common values together with Russian ones during the special military operation, many of them honored with state awards of the Russian Federation.

"We were the first to face the aggression, because we remained loyal to our historic duty - to be together with Russia, and we must show to the rest of the world that this was the only right choice," the President underscored.

The single security contour

The establishment of the single space of defense and security between Russia and South Ossetia has been enshrined in the March 18, 2015, Moscow Treaty on alliance and integration. The Treaty provides for free crossing of the Russian-South Ossetian border, integration of customs agencies, cooperation between police agencies, a simplified procedure for provision of Russian citizenship, as well as the social component, which includes indexation of pensions and increase of salaries, among other things.

Within the implementation of the treaty, an agreement was signed on March 31, 2017, in Moscow, which outlines the procedure for units of South Ossetian Armed Forces joining the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The document outlines the procedure of admission of South Ossetian citizens permanently residing in the republic to professional service in the Russian Armed Forces.