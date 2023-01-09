Kiev ready to sacrifice own citizens to let West settle score with Russia — DPR official

DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian elite openly states its readiness to keep sacrificing Ukrainian citizens to allow the West to settle its score with Russia, says Deputy Secretary of the United Russia Party and head of the Central Executive Committee of the ‘Donetsk Republic’ civil movement Alexey Muratov.

Previously, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristayko told Newsweek about "huge, indigestible" casualties, sustained by the Kiev regime. He called it a unique chance for the West to settle score with Russia, because there are "not many nations in the world who would allow themselves to sacrifice so many lives, territories and decades of development."

"My first reaction, when I heard about this interview, was - did he really just say that? I checked it, and indeed, he did," Muratov said about Pristayko’s interview. "The Ukrainian political elite already make no attempt to hide as it sells off to the West and says that the Ukrainians are simply cannon fodder for them. Western sycophants from Kiev are proud of the number of casualties among the Ukrainian armed forces and civilians and openly say that they are ready to kill as many Ukrainians as the West needs to inflict a blow on Russia."

Muratov noted that the West efficiently manipulates Ukraine as it fights a proxy war.

"In Ukraine’s case, the proxy war policy yields unprecedentedly efficient results. The West has brought up truly pocket Nazis, who can be commanded ‘bite,’ and they will go to their deaths. However, time will tell, how pocket they are," he underscored.

The official called on Ukrainians to unite against their authorities in order not to become victims of the Western policy.