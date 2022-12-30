DPR’s parliament unanimously votes to adopt new constitution

DONETSK, December 30. /TASS/. Parliament in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) unanimously voted on Friday to adopt a new constitution, according to a TASS reporter.

"Today, we are witnessing a historic event. <...> This stage marks the return of Donbass to the bosom of Russian cultural and historical traditions in fulfilment of our hopes and the achievement of the goal we have pursued during the long eight years," acting DPR leader Denis Pushilin said, addressing the republic’s lawmakers.

All 76 parliamentarians who were present at the session backed the adoption of the document.

The DPR’s new constitution will come into effect upon publication on the official website of the head of the region.

Earlier on Friday, all 43 lawmakers attending a parliamentary session in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) voted for the republic’s new constitution.