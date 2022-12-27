Elon Musk slams Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman’s predictions as epic

TASS, December 27. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted to the ‘futuristic hypotheses’ of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, slamming it ‘epic’.

This is what he wrote under the Russian politician’s post in Twitter. He also reacted with a surprised emoji and wrote: "Remind me of this in one year."

At the same time, according to Musk, he took what Medvedev had called as competition to "single out the wildest, and even the most absurd" futuristic hypotheses too serious. Musk later wrote that "those are definitely the most absurd predictions" he had ever heard, and stressed that they demonstrated "astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy."

Medvedev earlier "congratulated" the West on the upcoming New Year with his "futuristic hypotheses" for 2023, suggesting a list of ten items. Among them are oil price rises up to $150 a barrel and gas prices up to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the UK rejoining the EU and the EU’s consequent collapse with euro dropping out of use. He also listed the following predictions: "Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine", "the Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia (the Czech Republic - TASS), Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts", and then "War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich", followed by another division of Europe, with "Poland repartitioned in the process", as well as many other items.