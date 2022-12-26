Ukrainian brigade sabotaging orders from their command near Kupyansk — LPR officer

LUGANSK, December 26. /TASS/. Service members of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade have been sabotaging orders from their command near Kupyansk, an officer with the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported on Monday, citing intelligence data.

"The personnel of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been massively sabotaging orders from their senior commanders," Andrey Marochko said. According to him, this is because Ukrainian units are underequipped with weapons and vehicles.

Also, Marochko said, Ukrainian servicemen "have lots of questions they need to ask their commanders amid numerous unjustified losses" in the brigade.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported that more than 30 Ukrainian troops had been eliminated by Russian forces near Kupyansk.