Russian diplomat says Zelensky went to US to get more military aid

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky traveled to the US to get more financial and military assistance from Washington.

"The goal of the visit was predictable. Zelensky came to demand more financial and military assistance. He didn’t even come with demands, he was brought by those who will end up getting that financial assistance, by those to whose provisional base, in the military and metaphoric sense, this money will later return. They brought him there like a puppet, showed him to everybody, put him back on a plane and sent him off," she said at a news conference.

The diplomat said assistance was promised, and "everything was presented so that no one in the US Congress had any doubts that the Kiev regime needs to be supported further."

On December 21, Zelensky, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, spent several hours in Washington, met with the US president, the leadership of Congress and made a speech there. During his visit, the US announced a new assistance package worth $1.85 bln. It, for the first time, included the Patriot air defense system that has a launcher on a truck chassis, a radar and a control station.