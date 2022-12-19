Ukraine moves about 800 mobilized without military training near Artyomovsk — LPR officer

LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian armed forces has transferred to the area of the town of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic about 800 mobilized soldiers, most of whom have no weapons skills, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic, told TASS on Monday.

"We note the arrival of about 800 mobilized Ukrainian servicemen in the area of the settlement of Artyomovsk to make up for irreversible and sanitary losses. Most of them had no special training, have no skills in handling weapons, many do not even have military professions," he said.

On Friday, Marochko told TASS that in some Ukrainian units near Artyomovsk there were only 30% of servicemen. According to him, half of the Ukrainian servicemen on the line of contact in the Artyomovsk direction have no combat experience, "and many have never held a machine gun or undergone proper training".