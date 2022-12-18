Putin to visit Belarus first time in three years, hold talks with Lukashenko

MOSCOW/MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Minsk on a one-day working visit on Monday to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

The two leaders are regularly in touch but during the past three years all their full-scale bilateral negotiations have been taking place in Russia. The presidents also interacted at summits in other countries.

This is Putin’s first visit to Belarus since June 2019.

As the Kremlin press service noted, it is planned to discuss the key issues of the further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance with the emphasis on integration interaction within the framework of the Union State, as well as the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.