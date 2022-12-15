US sanctions Russian federal officials, governors

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. The United States decided to introduce sanctions against Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, other officials, 29 governors and members of their families, according to information posted on the website of the US Department of State and the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury.

Measures are taken this time against high-ranking officials in the Russian financial sector, according to information from US government agencies.

Sanctions are imposed also on Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, certain persons related to him, Interros holding and Rosbank, the Department of the Treasury said in a notice at its website.

The term for completion of transactions with Rosbank is set by March 15, 2023. Sanctions against Norilsk Nickel, where Potanin is the President, will not be introduced, US authorities said.

The US Department of the Treasury also announced sanctions against seventeen subsidiaries of Russia’s VTB Bank. The bank itself is under sanctions from February 2022.