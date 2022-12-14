Any geopolitical change in South Caucasus may be dangerous — Iranian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Iran supports the territorial integrity of countries in the South Caucasus and thinks that any geopolitical change in that region could be dangerous, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said at a press conference at the embassy on Wednesday.

"Certainly, the issue of security and stability in the South Caucasus is very important to us. We fully support the territorial integrity of the countries of the South Caucasus and we consider any geopolitical change in that region to be dangerous and oppose it," he said.

That said, the envoy noted the importance of the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia - Russia, Turkey, Iran).

"As for the 3+3 platform, you know that Iran is one of the participants of this format. We actively participated in the first meeting. We think that this platform is good and beneficial," the diplomat added. "We think that the best possible path is the path followed by the six participants of this format, I mean both dialogue, interaction as well as talks," he explained.