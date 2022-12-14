Some Western countries intend to create threats near Iran, Russia — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali pointed to the intention of some Western countries to create threats and crises near Iran and Russia.

"Some Western countries are starting to create threats and crises near our countries and pose problems to us. The way I see it, the time has come for us to find a solution together on these issues," Jalali told a news conference on Wednesday.

Jalali stressed that sovereign states that wished to pursue an independent policy were facing threats.

"Some of these challenges and threats stem from the restrictions that the Western countries, including the United States and some European countries, impose on other states. I think that now is the time to implement synergy in order to find a way of solving these issues and jointly fight the threats and challenges that our countries are confronted with," he added.