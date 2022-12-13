Ukrainian units engage in ‘friendly fire’ against each other near Kremennaya, says LPR

LUGANSK, December 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units shelled each other’s positions from artillery guns and small arms near Kremennaya, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia, told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Kremennaya, a gun battle erupted involving artillery and small arms between Ukrainian positions. This can be related to the loss of command and control, and communications. Or this can be attributed to a dispute between mercenaries and Ukrainian armed formations, which has not been a rare thing in that area lately," the officer said, referring to the republic’s reconnaissance data.

The LPR militia officer earlier said that Ukrainian artillery had shelled its company’s tactical group in the Svatovo area.