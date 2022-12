MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian businessman Viktor Bout said upon his return to Moscow that he was not informed about his upcoming release from a US jail and subsequent transfer.

"They simply woke me up in the middle of the night and told me to pack my things. There was no clear information beforehand," Bout said during his arrival to Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport, broadcast live by the Rossiya-24 televisioin.

Bout was greeted by his wife Alla and mother Raisa as he came off the plane.