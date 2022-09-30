West ruining states refusing to cede their sovereignty to it — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West is seeking to destroy those states, which refuse to cede their sovereignty to it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a ceremony of the reunification with four new territories.

"It is critically important for them [the West] to have all countries cede their sovereignty in favor of the United States. Ruling elites of some countries are agreeing to become vassals. Others are being bought over, intimidated. And if fails, they [the West] are ruining entire states, leaving humanitarian disasters, misery, debris, millions of misspent, crumpled human lives," he said.

"They don’t care, they only want to have their profits," he added.

According to the Russian president, the West doesn’t want freedom for Russia, it wants to see it as its colony. "Our thought and philosophy is a direct threat to them. That is why they are attacking our philosophers. Our culture is a peril for them. That is why they are seeking to ban it. Our development and wellbeing are also threats for them," he said.

"The real causes of the hybrid was the collective West is waging against Russia are its geed and the desire to preserve absolute dominance," he said. "They don’t need Russia at all, it is us who need it.".