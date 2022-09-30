Russian special military operation continues since Kiev unwilling to hold talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow is making an emphasis on proceeding with its special military operation since Kiev is unwilling to hold any negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Under the conditions when the Ukrainian side publicly repeatedly stated its lack of desire to hold any talks, the emphasis is made on proceeding with the special military operation," he said.

The Kremlin official also stated that Kiev had completely abandoned the negotiating track while Russia’s demands and the goals of the special operation remained unchanged.