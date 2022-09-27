Over 130 observers from 28 countries monitor vote in DPR — republic’s Foreign Ministry

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. More than 130 observers from 28 countries worked at the referendum on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) joining Russia, the republic’s Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday, the final day of the vote.

"In all, 133 observers from 28 countries have been engaged over the five voting days within the framework of the referendum," the statement on the agency’s Telegram channel reads.

The fifth and final voting day at the referendum on uniting with Russia concluded in the DPR on Tuesday. As opposed to the first four days when voting was conducted by mobile field commissions for security reasons, on Tuesday, residents could cast their votes at polling stations set up specifically for this purpose.