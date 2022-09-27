Russian lawmakers ready to gather any day to formalize referendum results — MP

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. There will not be a long pause between the announcement of the results of the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and their legal formalization, as Russian lawmakers are ready to gather for that any day, a Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, there will not be a long pause between the announcement of the referendum results and the procedure of legal formalization of these decisions," Oleg Morozov, chairman of the control committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), told TASS.

"If need be, we can gather any day," he stressed.