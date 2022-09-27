All conditions in place at Kherson referendum — observer from Zimbabwe

KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. All conditions for letting the people express their will in a referendum on joining Russia have been created in the Kherson Region, Zimbabwean observer Tapiwa Masenda told journalists on Tuesday. Masenda, the coordinator for external relations of the youth wing of the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) political party was speaking after a tour of polling stations in the Kherson Region.

"I can say that everything is great. The people were actively voting, it was easy to see that the people were glad they will soon return home (the region's accession to Russia - TASS)," Masenda. "It can be seen that all conditions have been created for the people to express their will. There are no violations and there cannot be any. The general mood of the people is clear."

"Russia is a strong country, it is rising. The people understand that this (accession to Russia - TASS) means stability and a strong back," he said while describing the mood of the Kherson Region’s residents.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as constituent territories on September 23-27. More than 100 international observers from 40 countries, including European states, monitored the voting procedure.