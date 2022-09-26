Safety of nuclear facilities is Russia’s top priority, Rosatom CEO says

VIENNA, September 26. /TASS/. Ensuring the security of nuclear facilities is priority number one for Russia amid unprecedented challenges faced by international cooperation in nuclear energy, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Monday at the 66th annual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

"The entire system of international cooperation in nuclear energy has faced unprecedented challenges in the last six months. In addition, the politicization of a number of international organizations has reached an unprecedented level. Unfair, oftentimes cynical and absurd accusations are often made against the Russian Federation, [accusations] far beyond the scope of these organizations. <...> I consider it necessary to state Russia’s fundamental position: ensuring nuclear safety and physical protection of nuclear facilities and installations is an absolute priority, no matter where these facilities are located," Likhachev

said.

He stressed that it is important that the IAEA maintains its professional and non-politicized approach. "I emphasize that in this difficult situation, the IAEA stands firm and remains within its professional responsibility despite attempts by some member states to turn the agency into a platform to promote political positions," Rosatom CEO added.