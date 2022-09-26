Referendum in Zaporozhye Region successful, turnout surpassed 50% — activist

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A referendum on the Zaporozhye Region joining Russia is considered to have succeeded with a turnout already surpassing 50%, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group, said on Monday.

"Essentially, the people have expressed their will here since we see that the turnout is more than 50%," he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"Yes, [the referendum] was undoubtedly successful. You know, we have never had such a level of activity at elections before," Rogov added.

According to the activist, "over the 30-plus years of Ukraine’s independence," he hasn’t witnessed local residents being so eager to vote. He added that the turnout would only grow since a lot of people want to vote at polling stations on Tuesday.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.