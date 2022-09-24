Goals of special military operation declared by Putin on February 24, says Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. All the goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine were spelled out by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Saturday after participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"A Chinese reporter has just asked about the ultimate goal of the operation. You should read President Putin’s statements more often and more carefully. He announced everything on February 24," he said.