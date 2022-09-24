DPR starts second day of voting at referendum to join Russia as scheduled — official

DONETSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic started the second day of voting at the referendum to join Russia as scheduled, Vladimir Vysotsky, chairman of the DPR’s elections commission, said on Saturday.

"All polling stations opened as scheduled at eight o'clock in the morning, all mobile field teams went out," he said.

Referendums to join Russia as a federation constituent kicked off on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. They will last through September 27.