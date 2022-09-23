Russia sparing no effort to minimize odds of nuclear weapons use — security official

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia is sparing no effort to minimize the odds of the use of nuclear weapons by anyone in the world, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said on Friday.

"The specter of a nuclear threat, which seemed to be a thing of the past after the end of the standoff between the former Soviet Union and the United States, has emerged on the horizon again. I would like to note that it is happening not because of Russia, which has been doing and continues to do its utmost to minimize the chances of the use of nuclear weapons by anyone in the world," he said at a conference marking the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Even amid the unprecedented escalation of tensions along Russia’s Western borders, which are being deliberately whipped up by the Americans and their Western allies, Moscow has been unwavering in its good will and has been doing its best to safeguard the world against any nuclear incidents, even accidental, let alone deliberate use of weapons of mass destruction, he stressed.