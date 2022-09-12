Zaporozhye NPP may be relaunched once line of engagement pushed back

MELITOPOL, September 12. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant may be relaunched once power lines are restored and the line of engagement is moved away from the plant, the head of the "We are Together with Russia" civil society group told TASS on Monday.

"We hope that it will be possible to relaunch once the line of combat engagement is pushed back and the electric transmission line is repaired," Vladimir Rogov noted.

According to him, it won’t take long to relaunch the operations of the nuclear facility.

"In order to launch the NPP, a large amount of energy and not much time are needed. The most important thing is to have intact electric transmission lines. For everything to start working mere hours are needed or mere days in order for a launch mode to be milder," he said.

The operations of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were completely suspended overnight on Sunday amid incessant shelling by the Ukrainian side. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stressed that this was the first functioning nuclear power plant in the history of nuclear power industry to come under an armed attack.