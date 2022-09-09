Kremlin vows to be guided by its own interests in responding to EU visa restrictions

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. In its response to the visa restrictions imposed by the European Union, Moscow will be guided by its own interests, and there will not necessarily be tit-for-tat measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president’s key message was that we will act in line with our interests. Countermeasures will certainly be in line with our interests, but those will not necessarily be tit-for-tat moves," Peskov said.

The Russian Federation is waiting for Western tourists, since people should come and see for themselves that they are being told numerous lies about Russia, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. "We are interested in tourists coming [here], even from countries we designated as unfriendly. Why not? People need to see our country and they need to understand that what they watch and hear about this country over there are falsehoods. But this can be explained only by inviting them here," he said, commenting on Russia’s potential retaliation to the EU’s visa restrictions.

On a separate note, Peskov pointed to what he said was "inadequate treatment" of Russian diplomats and participants in international events. "Our response to that will mirror those measures more in line with the principle of reciprocity that is the cornerstone of any diplomatic ties," he added.