Four servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in past day — spokesman

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. Four service members of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed and 13 more wounded in the past 24 hours, fighting the Ukrainian army, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Thursday.

"We regret to inform that four defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 13 more were wounded in the line of military duty while fighting for independence," the press service of the DPR defense agency quotes his statement on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, in the past 24 hours the Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 110 shells into the republic, using tanks, heavy artillery and 120mm mortars. Ukrainian forces opened fire against seven populated localities in the DPR, damaging 15 residential buildings.

Since Thursday morning, the Ukrainian armed forces have been bombarding the DPR territory. Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Gorlovka, Mineralnoye, Zaitsevo and other settlements came under shelling.