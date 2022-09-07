Russian diplomat blames Ukraine for creating risk of accidents by shelling ZNPP

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. Alexander Shevchenko, a Russian delegate at the UN General Assembly session to commemorate the International Day against Nuclear Tests, on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces deliberately aim their shells at the most vulnerable places of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to create a risk of a major radiation leak.

"As for the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which was mentioned today, the main threat is the nonstop shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine. The attacks on the plant are threatening its physical safety and integrity, as confirmed by the IAEA," the diplomat said. "This shelling continues on an almost daily basis. The armed forces of Ukraine aim shells at the most vulnerable nodes of the station, deliberately creating the risk of a large-scale radiation accident."

"We distribute the statistics of these attacks as official documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council. We encourage delegations to familiarize themselves with them," he went on to say.