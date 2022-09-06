All-out war being waged against Russia, senior diplomat tells publication

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A hybrid war is being waged against Russia, and the gravity of the moment should not be underestimated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Affairs journal.

"The gravity of the current period should not be underestimated. An all-out war has been declared on us. It is being waged in hybrid forms and in all spheres. Our opponents, our adversaries are malicious to an extreme extent," the Russian diplomat emphasized in an interview published on Tuesday.

According to Ryabkov, "throughout its history, Russia has always proved that it can survive the most trying times with honor to emerge from adversity even stronger and capable to protect its own interests and the interests of its people in a more effective and confident manner," the high-ranking Russian diplomat concluded.